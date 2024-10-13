Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) PT Raised to $15.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SEI stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

