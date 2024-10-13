Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 3.7 %

FIBK opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

