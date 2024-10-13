Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Park National were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 40,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $92.57 and a 12-month high of $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

