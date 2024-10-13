Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Argan worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $115.14 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

