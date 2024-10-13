Creative Planning Sells 578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 195,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after buying an additional 73,717 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,717,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $89.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

