Creative Planning Has $780,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Neogen were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 616,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 248,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 277.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Neogen by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

