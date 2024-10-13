First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

