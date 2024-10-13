Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

