Creative Planning Purchases 1,945 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Creative Planning grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.62. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

