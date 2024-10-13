Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Q2 were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of QTWO opened at $82.14 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

