Creative Planning Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $346.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.95. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $194.46 and a 1 year high of $347.64.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

