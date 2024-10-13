Creative Planning Acquires 1,340 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 382.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

