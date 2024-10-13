Creative Planning Grows Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

