Creative Planning Has $676,000 Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Ennis worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ennis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ennis by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Performance

Ennis stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBF

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.