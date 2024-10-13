Creative Planning Buys 3,557 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

