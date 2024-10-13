Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after buying an additional 1,722,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after buying an additional 1,457,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 1,069,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

