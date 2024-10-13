Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

