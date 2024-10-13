CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.37. 544,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,081,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get CommScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COMM

CommScope Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.