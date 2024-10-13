Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,933,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 5,548,366 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $34.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Celsius Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

