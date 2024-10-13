Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.43. 108,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,368,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $507,911. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,640,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

