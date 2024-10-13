Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 428,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 860,775 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Truist Financial lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGI

Triumph Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.