F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.46 and last traded at $44.14. 6,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 91,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.20.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Further Reading

