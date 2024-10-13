Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 672,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,933,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
View Our Latest Report on Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.