Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 672,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,933,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

