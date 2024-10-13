Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.59. Approximately 43,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 426,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

