Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 807,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 460,223 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Immatics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $790.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. Analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,086,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,750 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,860 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,392,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immatics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 891,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

