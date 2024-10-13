Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.79. 16,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 524,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,896,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

