Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 34621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Radware Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 67.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

