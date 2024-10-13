Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 519,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,588,409 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 940,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 903,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $11,719,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 442,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

