Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.60. 2,328,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,448,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CORZ. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

