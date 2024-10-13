Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.86. 882,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,947,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,748,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,399,648.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.