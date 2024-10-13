Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,780,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,871 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $14.31.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
