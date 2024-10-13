Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,780,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,871 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

