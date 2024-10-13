Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,799,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,413,433 shares.The stock last traded at $29.88 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

