XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.27. XPeng shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1,128,275 shares trading hands.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

XPeng Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 5.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 600,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

