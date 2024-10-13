1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 70,836 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $58.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after buying an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

