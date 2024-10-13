TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 259,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,981,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.00 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

