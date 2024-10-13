Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 4,441,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,623,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

