Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 152,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 442,698 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Orange alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Orange

Orange Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Orange

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 16.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.