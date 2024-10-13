The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,920 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of NCR Voyix worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $216,302,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at about $75,914,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,890,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $17.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCR Voyix

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NCR Voyix news, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.