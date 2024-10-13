NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after buying an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

