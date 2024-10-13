Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,025.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,200 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $214,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

