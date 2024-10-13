The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHIN shares. UBS Group started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.85. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.