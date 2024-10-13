AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sonos by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,357.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,030.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $307,357.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

