FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 9,028 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,572.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

