NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,023.1% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,737,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,259.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,468.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

