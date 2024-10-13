Millennium Management LLC Sells 77,721 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

