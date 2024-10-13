Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 20,323 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 343.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 133,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NYSE PL opened at $2.26 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

