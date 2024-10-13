Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152,646 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.1 %

ALV opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

