Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,259.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,468.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 816.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,888,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,086,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045,404 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 872.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 484,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.