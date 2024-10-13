RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $50.94 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 722.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,190 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

