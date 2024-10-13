Millennium Management LLC Sells 103,097 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.68.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

